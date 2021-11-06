Tennis: Hurkacz loses to Djokovic in ATP semi-finals

Hubert Hurkacz lost to the Serbian Novak Djokovic 3:6, 6:0, 7:6 (7-5) in the semi-finals of the ATP tennis tournament in Paris. Fortunately, the Polish athlete has already secured his promotion to the ATP Finals competition in Turin, which will conclude the men’s season.

In the first set, both players were winning their serves until the eighth game when Hurkacz broke his rival and won the last game after the second set ball. The second set was a true testament to the Serbian player’s skills, he managed to break the Pole three times and win 6:0. The last set was the most exhilarating. Both Hurkacz and Djokovic broke each other’s serves, and after 12 games the Pole lost in the tie-break 7-5, with the final set result of 7:6 for the Serbian player.

In the finals, Novak Djokovic will compete against the winner of the second semi-final match between Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev.

Hubert Hurkacz will now prepare for the last ATP competition in Turin, Italy, which will conclude this tennis season. The tournament in Italy will be held on November 14-21. The Pole will compete against Novak Djokovic from Serbia, Russian Daniil Medvedev, Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, German Alexander Zverev, Russian Andrei Rublow, Italian Matteo Berrettini and Norwegian Casper Ruud.

Moreover, for the first time in history, Poland will be represented by both a man and a woman in the season-concluding tournament as Iga Świątek already qualified for the WTA finals.