Poland establishes Space Technology Cluster

Polish research institutions and companies established a Space Technology Cluster, during the annual Congress 590, an event aimed at unlocking the potential of the Polish economy and the promotion of Polish products and services.

The goal of the Space Technology Cluster is to develop, produce and launch Polish observation microsatellites for collecting geological, oceanographical, agricultural, and urbanisation data.

The founding agreement has been signed by representatives of 20 companies, universities and research institutes of the so-called Aviation Valley, an aviation cluster located in southeastern Poland, with historical links to the country’s aerospace industry. The mission of the Cluster is to develop space technologies enabling the production of elements for satellite systems.

“It sounds a bit like the future, but please remember that signatories of today’s agreement include at least several companies that have a lot of experience in space exploration, as they have already developed devices and systems that work on the Earth’s orbit, and which participated in missions to other planets, such as Jupiter and Saturn,” said Vice-Dean for Education of the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering and Aeronautics at the Rzeszów University of Technology Paweł Rzucidło.

“We already have three key things: researchers (…), which means the people who can invent; we have manufacturers, who can produce, and we have operators, which means business users,” President of the Łukasiewicz Research Network Piotr Dardziński added.

The 6th Congress 590 took place in Rzeszów, southern Poland. The name “Congress 590” draws on the first three numbers of the barcode, which denote products made in Poland.