No lockdown plans in Poland, PM says

Morawiecki said his government was seeking the best possible ways to keep the pandemic in check, and that the most important task was to secure sufficient numbers of hospital beds and access to vaccination.

Maciej Kulczyński/PAP

There are no plans to impose a national lockdown against the mounting 4th wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Poland’s prime minister said on Saturday.

Mateusz Morawiecki, on visit to a Covid hospital in Wrocław, west Poland, said the government was considering several strategies to contain the spread of the Covid virus, but was not planning another lockdown in view of the strong protests such plans have recently triggered in other countries.

He said mass protests by lockdown opponents in several EU countries helped spread the disease and drastically raise infection figures. As an example he named Germany, where the daily infection rate has recently reached 40,000.

“We are seeking the best possible solutions… Today we are thinking about several ways to weaken the transmission of the virus, but we are not planning a lockdown… We saw the protests in (other EU – PAP) countries, and how they helped boost infections, for instance in Germany…, so we are looking for the best possible solutions, we want to ensure that enough beds and vaccines are available,” Morawiecki said.