COVID-19-related lockdown not considered: PM

“We are considering various types of mechanisms to curb the intensity of the virus transmission, but we are not thinking about a lockdown”, said Poland’s Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, during his visit to a temporary hospital in Wrocław.

Asked whether Pole’s should expect another lockdown due to the 4th wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister noted that the topic of potential extended restrictions and lockdowns had caused numerous protests across Western Europe, which in turn, had led to a growing number of infections.

“Therefore, we are trying to find a middle ground, to find (…) the best possible solution,” explained the prime minister. He continued to say that this means a sufficient number of hospital beds, ready to receive potential patients, and an adequate vaccine stock, so that people could be protected, in the best possible way, from the impact of COVID-19.

“So today, we are considering different kinds of mechanisms that may lower the speed of the virus transmission, but we are not considering a lockdown,” reiterated the prime minister.

Since last Thursday, the daily number of infections has exceeded 15,000. Over 41,000 people, including 1,200 fully vaccinated individuals, died since the second dose of coronavirus vaccine became available in Poland in the spring of 2021. However, among the new infections, fully vaccinated persons constitute a small number of cases.