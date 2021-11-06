Dispute over Turów lignite mine may be over on Monday: official

Both sides need more time to reach an agreement regarding the Turów lignite mine and the final decisions will probably be announced on Monday, according to a statement provided by the Climate and Environment Minister, Anna Moskwa on Friday.

“We need time until Monday and then we will present the final conclusions,” Anna Moskwa said after the Friday meeting with the Czech representatives. She added that there was not much left to negotiate.

“With goodwill, one meeting should be enough. This goodwill is on our side. Discussions via EU institutions are not helping and the Czechs will certainly not benefit from them,” the minister told the Polish Press Agency earlier the same day.

At the end of February, the Czech Republic filed a complaint against Poland regarding the expansion of the Turów mine to the CJEU together with a request to apply the so-called interim measures, i.e. an order to suspend production.

On May 21, the CJEU acceded to the Czech Republic’s request and ordered Poland to immediately suspend mining from the Turów mine until a substantive decision was made.

On September 20, the deputy head of the Court of Justice of the EU, Rosario Silva de Lapuerta, issued a decision, imposing on Poland a fine of EUR 500,000 per day for not implementing the interim measures and failure to stop lignite extraction at the Turów mine.



Local government officials from Liberec, a region of the Czech Republic adjacent to the Polish mine, appealed for the resumption of talks between Warsaw and Prague after 17 unsuccessful attempts to reach an agreement. They argued that a mutual consensus “would be better than a court proceeding.”