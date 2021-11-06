Poland reports 15,190 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, 186 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 15,190 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 186 deaths over the past 24 hours to Saturday morning, against 15,904 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 9,473 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 8,897 recorded the day prior, including 798 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,366 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 400,821 people are under quarantine. So far 2,736,292 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 39,408,902 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 20,042,885 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.