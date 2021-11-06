COVID-19: 15,190 new infections in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 15,190 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country 3,091,713 including 277,688 still active. The number of active cases was 269,484 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 186 new fatalities, 40 from COVID-19 alone and 146 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in the country rose to 77,733.

According to the ministry, a total of 400,821 people are quarantined and 2,736,292 have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 277,688 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

As of Saturday, a total of 39,408,902 vaccine doses have been administered and 20,042,885 people have been fully vaccinated.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 798 out of 1,366 available.

As of Saturday morning, as many as 249,984,799 coronavirus cases, 5,056,572 deaths and 226,299,517 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 47,280,449. India has the second most with 34,344,087 cases and Brazil third with 21,862,458.