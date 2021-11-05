Rock Rachon: Belarusian provocations in east, constitutional dispute in west

The deteriorating situation on the Polish-Belarusian border and increasing acts of provocations by the uniformed services of the latter, as well as the ongoing dispute between Poland and the EU over the dependence of national constitution to the European law, were the main topics touched on in the latest episode of Rock Rachon.

In recent days, the escalation of the hybrid war waged by the union state of Belarus and Russia entered a new stage, as they conducted numerous provocations on the border with Poland, violating its sovereignty in a manner unprecedented in the country’s recent history.

However, the Polish state has been subject to interference in its internal affairs on yet another front, as the dispute between Poland and EU institutions regarding the country’s right to shape its constitutional order is ongoing. Some EU officials claim that it could create a “dangerous precedent” and may prompt member states to “abuse” their constitutions by writing into it provisions that “violate the basic European values”.

Nevertheless, there is another faction in the EU who would rather seek compromise and dialogue with Poland instead of an all-out conflict, keeping in mind Brexit.

Other issues discussed in the episode were the COP 26 climate summit in Glasgow and the problematic nature of global climate policy, as well as the 2021 off-year United States elections for six early-term vacancies.

Rock Rachon’s guests were Jérôme Rivière, James Delingpole and Matthew Tyrmand.

Jérôme Rivière is a French lawyer and entrepreneur who has been an MEP since 2019 and a strategic advisor for the defence policy of the presidential candidate Marine Le Pen.

James Delingpole is an English writer and journalist who wrote for dailies such as the NY Times and Daily Telegraph. Currently, he is an executive editor of the conservative Breitbart London news, opinion and commentary website.

Matthew Tyrmand is a Polish-American economist, publicist and social activist writing for “Do Rzeczy” and “Wprost” weeklies.