Polish charity helps palestinian families in Gaza

Thanks to the generosity of thousands of Poles, the Caritas charity organisation has been able to help impoverished residents of the Gaza Strip make ends meet despite extreme living conditions.

Fatma Al-Sawarka’s family lives in one of the thousands of shanties scattered across the Gaza Strip. Back in May, they barely escaped with their lives when the area was bombarded by Israeli forces.

“I would like to live just like other people do – with a home to go back to, providing them with happiness and safety,” Fatima Al-Sawarka, a Gaza Strip resident said.

The two million residents of the Gaza Strip, ruled by the Palestinian Hamas organisation, continue to survive despite extreme living conditions. During the last 11 years, the economic blockade of the area maintained by Israel and Egypt pushed almost 70 percent of the local population towards the poverty line surviving only thanks to humanitarian aid.

Not long ago, Fatma’s family found itself among 99 others who were covered by the “Family to Family” aid programme maintained by the Polish branch of the Caritas. This allowed them to buy the necessary food and clothing as well as cover medical bills for their daughter, who is suffering from cerebral palsy.

“For those taking advantage of the programme, this support is all the more valuable because it gives them a feeling of comfort. They know that Polish families are ready to support them in a systematic, regular way,” Sylwia Hazboun, the “Family to Family” aid programme coordinator stressed.

She added that “we have received financing from the Foreign Ministry, covering humanitarian aid necessary for both the crucial preparations ahead of the winter season and to provide food for those in need. This aid supplements our own efforts to help struggling families in the Gaza Strip”.

The support provided by Polish families has already made it possible to help over 10,000 individuals across the Middle East.