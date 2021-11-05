Poland informs EU about armed persons breaching Polish-Belarusian border

Andrzej Sadoś, the Polish ambassador to the European Union presented the latest provocations of the Lukashenka regime during a meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels. He said that the provocations are becoming more and more dangerous adding that the Belarusian disinformation campaign was also spreading, including in the Belgian capital.

On November 2 at 1.45 am local time, Polish soldiers noticed three uniformed people with long firearms on the Polish side of the border, Stanisław Żaryn, spokesperson of the Minister-Special Services Coordinator, reported on Wednesday.

“After the Polish patrol tried to make contact, the unknown persons reloaded their weapons and headed towards Belarus,” he added.

The Polish ambassador to the European Union reported on the situation at the meeting of the EU ambassadors. He also claimed that this was a non-accidental situation because these people were far enough from the border that it is hard to assume that they would not know that they were on Polish territory.

Mr Sadoś also told representatives of EU countries about another provocation where the Polish military located a group of about 250 migrants near the fence. The Belarusian soldiers were trying to push them through the border and threatening to open fire on Polish soldiers.

The Belarusian response to all this “does not differ from the previous ones and is a mixture of denials, accusations and open threats,” the ambassador stressed. He added that Belarus is not interested in reducing tensions, on the contrary, it is preparing for a further escalation of the crisis.

He also emphasised that the Belarusian regime not only coordinates the action of bringing migrants to the border but also helps them get to Poland by destroying the infrastructure. He said that Polish soldiers photographed Belarusian border guards with scissors to cut the border fence.