Leaf them alone! Unveiling natural approach to foliage

In the city of Kraków in southern Poland, big changes are coming for fallen leaves. While city streets, walking paths and alleys will be cleaned up as always, it’s a different story across the city’s parks, where fallen leaves will be allowed to stay.

The new approach favours a more natural look to both public parks and private properties. Furthermore, enclaves formed by fallen leaves remain ideal hideouts for small animals, like hedgehogs. However, autumn leaves forming a thick carpet across the ground have many other advantages for the local ecosystem, allowing various invertebrate, plant and fungus species to thrive.

In addition, the layer of autumn leaves, later on, turns into valuable fertiliser as it gradually decomposes well into spring. Thick layers of leaves should not, however, be left around on your lawn, as they may smother the grass beneath.

More and more private landowners are also choosing to leave their rakes aside and allow fallen leaves to stick around. Those who wish to keep their gardens tidy should consider building up their own compost heap, with leaves of species such as birch and maple, as well as all fruit trees, being especially valuable.

However, botanist Artur Zagajewski warns about some types of leaves, such as oak and Persian walnut ones, “as they contain some fairly hazardous substances, including a high tannin content. Compost made out of those leaves may hinder the growth of other plants.”