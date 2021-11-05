Neutralising climate change a vital challenge today – PM

Mateusz Morawiecki pointed out that "the so-called Green Deal presents an opportunity for the development of new and innovative technologies, and the creation of completely new workplaces, as well."

Mateusz Morawiecki/Facebook

Counteracting climate change is one of today’s most important challenges, said the prime minister in podcast on Friday, referring to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Mateusz Morawiecki pointed out that “the so-called Green Deal presents an opportunity for the development of new and innovative technologies, and the creation of completely new workplaces, as well.”

He went on to say that good and secure employment should be among the foundations of climate policy.

“I cannot agree to a climate policy that carries the risk of deepening social inequality and, for example, throws coal miners to the sidelines,” he added.

He also said that close to 300,000 jobs would be created in Poland based on the energy transformation and pointed out that Poland would strive for climate neutrality, but “at its own pace and in a proper way.”

The prime minister also noted the necessity to regulate CO2 emissions and the need to involve countries that are the largest emitters of carbon dioxide. “If the countries which are the leaders in the ignoble ranking of CO2 emissions do not join in the global fight against climate destruction, there will be no effect,” said Morawiecki.

“A common goal, different paths. This is the main conclusion of this year’s climate summit,” he added.