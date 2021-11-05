Tennis: Hurkacz wins promotion to ATP finals

Hubert Hurkacz defeated the Australian James Duckworth 6:2, 6:7 (4-7), 7:5 in the quarter-finals of the ATP tennis tournament in Paris. Thanks to this victory, the Pole secured his promotion to the ATP Finals competition in Turin, which will conclude the men’s season.

In the semi-finals of the event in the capital of France, Hurkacz will face either the leader of the world ranking, Novak Djokovic, or ranked 26th American Taylor Fritz.

Two breaks in the first set were enough for Hurkacz to win comfortably 6:2, but in the second game, the Pole lost in the tie-break. In the third set, both tennis players were winning their serves, but in the end, Hurkacz broke the rival in the decisive 12th game and defeated Duckworth after 2 hours and 13 minutes.

Prior to the ATP Finals in Turin, there will also be a tournament in Stockholm, but it will not affect the position of Hurkacz in the “Race to Turin” ranking.

The tournament in Italy will be held on November 14-21. Along with Hurkacz, the contestants will be: Novak Djokovic from Serbia, Russian Daniil Medvedev, Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, German Alexander Zverev, Russian Andrei Rublow, Italian Matteo Berrettini and Norwegian Casper Ruud.

So far, only one Polish man has appeared in a tournament of this rank. In 1976, Wojciech Fibak reached the final in Houston, where he lost to the Spaniard Manuel Orantes in five sets.

For the first time in history, however, Poland will be represented by both a man and a woman in the season-concluding tournament. Earlier, Iga Świątek qualified for the WTA finals which will take place in Mexico on November 10-17.