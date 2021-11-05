Poland will strive for climate neutrality at its own pace and way: PM

Poland will strive for climate neutrality, but at its own pace and in the right way. I reject such a climate policy that carries the risk of deepening social inequalities and excluding workers from the sectors connected with, for example, coal, said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Friday.

Referring to the COP26 climate summit underway in Glasgow, the PM stressed that counteracting climate change is one of the most important contemporary challenges.

“The so-called Green Deal is not only about the development of innovative technologies, but it is also about creating completely new jobs,” he argued.

PM Morawiecki highlighted the need to regulate CO2 emissions, including countries that are the largest emitters of carbon dioxide.

“If the countries that are the leaders of the infamous ranking of CO2 emissions do not join the global initiative to counteract the destruction of the climate, there will be no effect,” he said.

Among the pillars of the climate policy, the head of the government mentioned good and safe jobs, including the provision of job security in the energy transformation. He declared that about 300,000 jobs are to be created in Poland as a result of the transition. PM Morawiecki also drew attention to the matter of cheap energy.

“A common goal, different paths – this is the main conclusion after this year’s climate summit,” the Polish PM concluded.