Central bank says further rate hikes might be unnecessary

Adam Glapinski's statement on Friday is in contrast to what he said just two days before, when the central bank's Monetary Policy Council raised the reference rate by 0.75 percentage points, exceeding market expectations, to 1.25 percent.

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

The head of Poland’s central bank has hinted that the bank might have ended its short cycle of interest rate increases because “everything indicates that inflation will decline.”

It was the second interest rate hike this year, after a 0.40-percent rise in the main rate a month before.

“Everything indicates that inflation will decline and there will be no need to raise interest rates,” Glapinski told the private television broadcaster TVN24 on Friday.

But on Wednesday, he said that inflation will peak at “7 percent or perhaps a bit higher” in January 2022, and hinted that the probability of a third rate hike this year in December “is higher than a no-move.”

Continuing with his new line on Friday, Glapinski said that “there will certainly be inflation, but it will be lower than the growth of incomes.”

“The standard of living for Polish people has been rising, which does not mean this is true for everyone and every income group,” he also said.

“The government must offer some help to the poorest and families whose bills are rising,” Glapinski added.