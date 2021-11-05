We will go to the elections united: opposition leader

“We will go to the elections united. Most Poles want it, and this is what the national interest requires. Anyone who does not accept it… will find themselves on the margins of politics,” Donald Tusk, leader of the Civic Platform (PO), Poland’s largest opposition party, former PM and former head of the European Council, said on Friday. “It is my mission to lead the opposition to victory,” he stated.

My main goal is to help opposition win elections: Civic Platform head

At the Friday press conference, Mr Tusk was asked whether – following the example of the Hungarian opposition – it is possible to unite the Polish opposition before the parliamentary elections.

“We will go to the election united. Anyone who does not accept it, understands it, will find themselves on the margins of politics. It is not only my intuition or political conviction that says it. This is what most Poles want, this is what the national interest requires. This is one of the obvious tests for patriotism,” he pointed out.

The former PM stressed that how the opposition would unite depends on all its leaders.

“I have committed myself to this… to lead the opposition to victory,” the former Prime Minister stressed.

Mr Tusk also announced that he would soon meet Péter Márki-Zay, the candidate of the Hungarian opposition for Prime Minister.

“I keep my fingers crossed for him, he keeps his for me,” he said.

“I am absolutely convinced that my colleagues from other opposition parties… will be exactly as determined as me to lead the Poles to victory. Otherwise, the darkness that flooded Poland will continue,” Mr Tusk concluded.