Majority of Poles against reinstating universal conscription

61 percent of the respondents are against the restoration of universal conscription, 39 percent are for it, says the latest poll of the Pollster Institute for “Super Express” daily tabloid.

“This reluctance comes from the memory of military service in the People’s Republic of Poland (PRL),” explained Lieutenant General Waldemar Skrzypczak in an interview with “Super Express”. Those enrolled said that it was taking two years of their life, it was a waste of time, because in a civilian they could get a profession, and besides, the army associated it with bullying called ‘Fala’.”

“Fala” was the phenomenon of the formation of an informal hierarchy and subculture in the Polish Army of the People’s Republic of Poland, consisting ofi n the development of a team of sadistic and degrading practices towards younger recruits.

General Skrzypczak judged that “building voluntary basic military service today is a good idea.”

“Super Express” recalled that “the government has prepared a draft law on the defencse of the homeland, which is to modernise the Polish Armed Forces, increase the attractiveness of the service and implement common defence”.

The study was carried out on October 27-28 on a sample of 1,078 adult Poles.