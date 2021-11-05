Poland reports 15,904 new coronavirus cases on Friday,152 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 15,904 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 152 deaths over the past 24 hours to Friday morning, against 15,515 cases reported on Thursday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 8,897 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 8,595 recorded the day prior, including 742 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,290 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 380,092 people are under quarantine. So far 2,729,487 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 39,299,459 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 20,018,204 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.