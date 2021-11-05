Poland’s estimated unemployment rate down to 5.5 pct in October: Minister

“The estimated unemployment rate in October was 5.5 percent, which means it has decreased by 0.1 percentage points compared to the previous month’s unemployment,” Marlena Maląg, Minister of Family and Social Policy, announced on Friday.

According to preliminary data of the ministry, there were 912,300 unemployed registered in employment offices at the end of October this year. Compared to the end of September, the number has decreased by 22,400.

The ministry emphasised that in the same period last year, there were over a million unemployed in the registers of labour offices, and currently, the number of unemployed is lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms Maląg recalled that the government allocated PLN 270 (EUR 58.6 bn) to saving jobs during the pandemic.

According to Eurostat data, in September 2021 the unemployment rate in Poland was 3.4 percent, compared to 6.7 percent in the European Union and 7.4 percent in the euro area.

The discrepancy between those figures is a result of the use of different methodologies.