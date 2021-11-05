Edu minister says no plans for children to learn from home

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The Polish government is not planning to shut down schools despite rising Covid infections, but might consider doing so if the situation deteriorates, the education minister has said.

Przemyslaw Czarnek said on Friday that the government has prepared various scenarios for online earning, but for the time being standard learning is the main option.

“Of course, this is as of today,” he said. “We don’t know what the rises in infections will be in the coming days and what increases in hospitalisations we will see.”

But he admitted that as infections rise, an increasing number of schools have switched to temporary online learning.

“It is a switch for the quarantine period only, and then (the students) will return to schools,” he said, adding that despite the increase in school closures, over 90 percent of children and youth were still attending schools.

However, Professor Sylwia Koltan, a national consultant for clinical immunology, told PAP that schools have become a breeding ground for Covid.

“And the truth is that now adults are often infected by children,” she said.

Meanwhile Adam Niedzielski, the health minister, warned on Friday that infections were rising.

“Unfortunately, growth is at a high level so basically we’re slowly approaching the daily average of 10,000 cases on a weekly basis,” Niedzielski said. “It’s really a lot,” he added.

He added that on Friday Poland saw 15,900 new coronavirus cases, a record-high number in the current wave of the pandemic.