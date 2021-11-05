COVID-19: 15,904 new infections in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 15,904 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,076,518 including 269,484 still active. The number of active cases increased from 260,234 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 152 new fatalities – 39 from COVID-19 alone and 113 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 77,547.

According to the ministry, 380,092 people are quarantined and 2,729,487 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 269,484 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Friday, a total of 39,299,459 vaccine doses have been administered and 20,018,204 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 742 out of 1,290 available.

As of Friday morning, as many as 249,461,042 coronavirus cases, 5,047,622 deaths and 225,913,434 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 47,187,256, India has the second most with 34,332,407 cases and Brazil third with 21,849,137.