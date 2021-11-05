Poles divided in their assessment of their financial situation: daily

19 percent of the respondents stated that their financial situation had improved in the last 12 months, 42 percent claim that they did not notice any changes in their material status and 39 percent believe that their material status has deteriorated says an IBRiS survey for “Rzeczpospolita”.The respondents were asked whether their financial situation had deteriorated or improved over the last year.

The poll shows that 19 percent of respondents in the survey of October 22-23, 2021, considered that their financial situation had improved in the last year. Including 4 percent recognised that it has “definitely” improved. The most, as much as 42 percent. of respondents claim that they have not noticed changes in their material status in the last 12 months, 39 percent believe that their material status has deteriorated, including 11 percent who say that it “definitely deteriorated”.

“The pandemic has caused pessimism in some Poles. Nevertheless, over 60 percent believe that their financial situation has not deteriorated or has become better recently,” says one of Rzeczpospolita’s interlocutors from the Law and Justice (PiS) parliamentary caucus, interpreting the results. In his opinion, it is the effect of government shields and protection programs.

The opposition politicians view the situation differently. “Especially in recent months, unfavourable information has been accumulating for every Pole. Everyone does the shopping, almost everyone refuels…. This story will not end next week. Its apogee is ahead of us. In a few weeks, for example, millions of Poles will receive higher loan instalments. The government will answer for that,” said Cezary Tomczyk, MP from the Civic Platform (PO).

Rzeczpospolita estimates that “it is interesting to look at the approach to changing the material situation with regard to party electorates”. “Only 7 percent of 2019 Civic Coalition voters are convinced that their situation has improved over the past 12 months, compared to 32 percent of PiS voters. 20 percent of those who voted for PiS in 2019 and as many as 53 percent of those who voted for the Civic Coalition in 2019 feel their situation deteriorated.”