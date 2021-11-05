Another Belarusian provocations at border: MoD

“More provocations at the border. Yesterday, a Belarusian soldier tried to fire a signal pistol at Polish soldiers,” the Ministry of National Defense reported on social media on Friday, stressing that it was not the only new such incident.

Construction of wall on Polish-Belarusian border to start in December: minister

In the programme “Gość Wiadomości” on public broadcaster TVP Info, Minister of the Interior Mariusz Kamiński announced that construction works of a…

see more

In the second entry, the ministry reported another provocation by Belarusians that took place nearby.

“100 metres away, five armed Belarusians tried to destroy the fence, shouting at the same time that they would shoot Polish soldiers. After calling additional troops and Border Guard forces [by Polish soldiers], the Belarusians withdrew,” it wrote.

On Wednesday, Stanisław Żaryn, spokesperson of the Minister-Special Services Coordinator reported on social media, that on Tuesday night Polish soldiers noticed on Polish territory three uniformed people with long firearms, who – after an attempt by Polish soldiers to make contact with them – reloaded their weapons and headed towards Belarus.

On Thursday, the Ministry of National Defense wrote that on Wednesday “there was another provocation against Polish soldiers serving on the border.” “The military located a group of about 250 migrants near the fence. Belarusian soldiers who were guarding them threatened to open fire on our soldiers,” it reported.

The borders of Poland, Latvia and Lithuania have experienced increased migratory pressure in recent months. The countries blame a policy developed by Minsk aimed at destabilising the EU. Areas adjacent to Poland’s border with Belarus have been under a state of emergency since September 2.

According to the Polish Border Guard, more than 30,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border have been stopped since August.