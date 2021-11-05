Friday meeting should end dispute over Turów mine: official

“With the goodwill of the Czechs, one Friday meeting should be enough to end the Turów negotiations, although the signing of the intergovernmental agreement and thus withdrawal of the Czech Republic’s complaint with the CJEU may take some time,” Anna Moskwa, Minister of Climate and Environment, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

On Friday, the minister travels to Czech Prague to continue the Polish-Czech negotiations on the Turów lignite mine, interrupted at the end of September.

“Some time has passed since the last meeting. At that time, elections were also held in the Czech Republic… I think that this break in talks helped, it allowed our southern partners to take a step back. After the elections, the Czechs proposed to return to the table, which we read as a positive signal that they are willing to reach an agreement and thus close the negotiations which have been ongoing since June,” Ms Moskwa pointed out.

“With goodwill, one meeting should be enough,” she said, pointing out that “the case of Turów undoubtedly influenced our relations, but we need to focus on large topics on the Polish-Czech agenda, i.e. the issue of energy transformation.”

According to Ms Moskwa, the agreement with the Czechs on Turów would “civilise” cooperation in this aspect.

“The agreement includes a number of obligations to provide information, mutual monitoring of the mine’s activities. It also includes a permanent dialogue so that any dispute is not escalated in the future. The inter-state agreement will sort it out,” she pointed out.

Asked whether a Polish-Czech agreement could be concluded by the end of the week, the minister admitted that “it may be difficult,” and pointed out that “it will most likely be a matter of the coming weeks.”

At the end of February, the Czech Republic filed a complaint against Poland regarding the expansion of the Turów mine to the CJEU together with a request to apply the so-called interim measures, i.e. an order to suspend production.

On May 21, the CJEU acceded to the Czech Republic’s request and ordered Poland to immediately suspend mining from the Turów mine until a substantive decision was made.

On September 20, the deputy head of the Court of Justice of the EU, Rosario Silva de Lapuerta, issued a decision, imposing on Poland EUR 500,000 penalties per day for non-implementation of interim measures and failure to stop lignite mining at the Turów mine.

Local government officials from Liberec, a region of the Czech Republic adjacent to the Polish mine, appealed for the resumption of talks between Warsaw and Prague after 17 unsuccessful attempts to reach an agreement. They argued that a mutual consensus “would be better than a court proceeding.”