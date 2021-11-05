Construction of wall on Polish-Belarusian border to start in December: minister

In the programme “Gość Wiadomości” on public broadcaster TVP Info, Minister of the Interior Mariusz Kamiński announced that construction works of a wall on the Polish-Belarusian border would start this year.

“In December we will start work,” said the head of the Ministry of Interior and Administration. The wall is planned to be ready by the end of the first half of 2022. On Thursday, Mariusz Kamiński announced the details of the construction of a dam on the Polish-Belarusian border.

“It is a big project. We have selected about 10 construction companies with whom we are starting negotiations in a moment. These are construction companies with great potential and a good reputation,” he announced.

“We are resigning from bureaucratic procedures to ensure the appropriate pace of work. It is not true that the investment will go unattended. We appointed the construction plenipotentiary,” Marek Chodkiewicz, who supervised multi-billion-dollar road investments and also worked at the Supreme Audit Office (NIK). The public opinion will be up to date about the progress,” he assured.

The Interior Minister confirmed that the construction of security measures is directed at the regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka, and not at the Belarusians. “We do not separate ourselves with a wall from the oppressed citizens of this country. Several thousand Belarusians have already found refuge in Poland. It will continue to work this way,” he added.