‘Heart of Europe’ international TV festival jury chooses award nominees

The festival jury, composed of international experts in the television industry, nominated the best programmes from the official selection of the “Heart of Europe” International TV festival. The event began on Wednesday, November 3 in Warsaw.

The Heart of Europe International TV Festival was created by the Polish Public Television Broadcaster TVP. It is the first festival of television production dedicated to the countries of Central and Eastern Europe. It aims to promote and activate the region’s television creativity and popularise public media and strengthen their role in Europe’s media landscape.

The nominated productions include TV programmes submitted by broadcasters from Poland, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Ukraine, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, Estonia and Georgia, selected from around 90 productions from 12 countries in the region in total.

As part of the festival, the productions will compete in six categories: feature film, TV series, documentary film and series, entertainment, productions intended for children/teenagers, and digital productions (podcasts, mobile applications, multi-platform and internet projects, AI, AR or VR productions).

NOMINEES:

FEATURE FILM:

1.Veterán / Veteran, directed by Jan Hřebejk – The Czech Republic, Germany, France

2. A feltaláló / The Inventor, directed by Bence Gyöngyössy – Hungary

3. Zieja, directed by Robert Gliński – Poland

4. Koja je ovo država! / What a country!, directed by Vinko Bresan – Poland, Croatia, Serbia

5. Żelazny most / Iron bridge, directed by Monika Jordan-Młodzianowska – Poland

TV SERIES:

1. Dnevnik velikog Perice / Big Perica’s Diary, directed by Vinko Brešan – Croatia

2. Ochránce / The Defender, directed by Tereza Kopáčová – The Czech Republic

3. Herec / Actor, directed by Peter Bebjak – The Czech Republic, Slovakia

4. Reetur / Traitor, directed by Ergo Kuld – Estonia

5. Ludzie i bogowie / People and Gods, directed by Bodo Kox – Poland

DOCUMENTARY FILM & SERIES:

1. ჯამბაზის კალენდარი / Jester’s Calendar, directed by Levan Adamia – Georgia

2. Mr. Kriss, directed by Adolf Zika – The Czech Republic

3. Umění disentu / The art of dissent, directed by James Dean Le Sueur – The Czech Republic

4. Amíg a vérem hajt – Gereben Lívia története / As long as I can move – the story of Lívia Gereben, directed by Gábor Péter Németh – Hungary

5. Agonia / Agony, directed by Tomasz Knittel – Poland

6. Майдан. Шість літер нашої свободи / Maidan. Six Letters Of Our Freedom, directed by Anna Jeresko – Ukraine

ENTERTAINMENT:

1. Slavenski, directed by Ilija Gajica – Serbia

2. A strana / A side, directed by Ivan Miladinov – Croatia

3. Suus sulab Eesti / Delicious Estonia, directed by Marek Miil – Estonia

4. Nacionaline ekspedicija / National Expedition, directed by Andrius Lygnugaris – Lithuania

5. Sanatorium miłości sezon 2 / Sanatorium of Love season 2, directed by Jakub Michnikowski – Poland

6. რანინა / Ranina, directed by Tekla Gogolashvili – Georgia

CHILDREN & TEENAGERS:

1. O léčivé vodě / The Healing waters, directed by Ján Sebechlebský –Slovakia, The Czech Republic

2. Kosmix / Cosmix, directed by Vojtech Dudek – The Czech Republic

3. Rozmaring kunyhó / Rosemary Hut, directed by Gabriella Lukács – Hungary

4. Przyjaciele Misia i Margolci / Friends of Teddy and Margolcia, directed by Jacek Sołtysiak – Poland

5. Al-Chemik / Alchemist, directed by Konrad Aksinowicz – Poland

DIGITAL:

1. Božena / Bozena, directed by Eva Jarešová – The Czech Republic

2. Planetaje Prga / The Planet is Prima, directed by Kristina Volnam – The Czech Republic

3. Velikonoční časostroj / Easter Time Machine, directed by Jan Macháček – The Czech Republic

4. სცენა / Stage – Georgia

5. TVP Kultura 2/ TVP Kultura 2 – Poland

The prizes will be awarded on Friday, November 5, 2021, at the Heart of Europe Festival Gala.