Poland prepares for Independence Day celebrations

Poland’s Independence Day is a time of consolidation and a moment of reflection on Polish history, which will be recalled by dozens of patriotic events throughout the country.

Celebrations of the 103rd anniversary of Poland regaining its independence will begin on November 10, with a concert at the National Theatre titled: “Chopin, Norwid, Niemen”.

The state celebrations on November 11 will be held in Warsaw at Piłsudski Square, followed by the “Niepodległa” Festival in Krakowskie Przedmieście.

At noon on November 11, Poles will sing the National Anthem “Dąbrowski’s Mazurka” for the fourth time as part of the “Niepodległa do hymnu” campaign, organised since 2018. This year, the faces of the campaign are the athletes who sang the Polish anthem on the highest podium during the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“It is the greatest honour to stand in the spotlight, in the eyes of cameras, when the whole world is watching and being able to listen to Dąbrowski’s Mazurka. These are the moments you will remember all your life,” said Tomasz Majewski, the double Olympic champion and the deputy head of the Polish Athletic Association.

The public holiday in Poland, celebrated annually on November 11, commemorates Poland regaining independence in 1918, after 123 years of partitions.