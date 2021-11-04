Scientists pave path to affordable production of hydrogen-powered cars

Hydrogen-powered cars would be cheaper if science could find a substitute for platinum, currently necessary as a catalyst for reactions taking place in fuel cells. The most promising in this role are carbon catalysts inspired by natural proteins, according to research published in the “Journal of Power Sources”.

Researchers from the Military University of Technology and the Institute of Industrial Chemistry looked into cheaper platinum substitutes.

“We have been studying carbon materials for years, and recently, following the global trends, we focused on the synthesis of advanced carbon materials for energy conversion processes that usually require catalysts. The results published in our paper may be of interest to researchers specialising in technologies of clean or renewable energy sources,” Dr Wojciech Kiciński from the Faculty of New Technologies and Chemistry of the Military University of Technology said.

The authors examined carbon materials with nitrogen and iron additives. They wanted to find out how these materials would work as platinum substitutes in a hydrogen-air fuel cell. As the controlled reduction of atmospheric oxygen to water requires catalysis, Dr Kiciński added.

The research shows that natural protein inspired FE-N4-C carbon catalysts are currently the most competitive platinum substitutes in low-temperature fuel cell technology.

The “Carbon gel-derived Fe–N–C electrocatalysts for hydrogen-air polymer electrolyte fuel cells” article was published on September 29.