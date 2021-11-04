Europa League: Legia crushed at home by SSC Napoli

Legia Warsaw lost the home match of UEFA Europa League against SSC Napoli 1:4 (1:0) and their group situation in the context of qualifying to the playoff stage has become complicated. One of the goals for the visitors was scored by the Polish midfielder Piotr Zieliński.

The hosts started the match without fear of their powerhouse opponents and shocked their defence in the 10th minute when Mahir Emreli put Legia in the lead. Afterwards, the Polish champions were pushed into deep defence and could have conceded a couple of goals, but either had luck on their side (a crossbar) or the visitors’ shots lacked enough precision and power.

Although Legia was a visibly weaker side, they should have doubled their lead in the 48th minute, but Yuri Ribeiro hit the post. Only three minutes later, Poland’s midfielder of Napoli, Piotr Zieliński, was fouled in the penalty box by Josue and converted the penalty kick, equalising the game. It was the moment when the leaders of the Italian Serie A started to overwhelm Legia.

In the 75th minute, Josue, once again, conceded a penalty, and Dries Mertens, who came onto the pitch, did not miss the perfect opportunity to complete a comeback for Napoli. Later on, Legia was unable to put up the fight and the Italian team scored two more goals: Hirving Lozano in the 79th minute, and another substitute, Adam Ounas, in the last minute of the match.

Legia Warsaw suffered a deserved loss 1:4 and dropped to the second place in the Group I of the Europa League. On top of that, they might be overtaken by either Leicester or Spartak Moscow, whose match will finish late on Thursday. The Polish champions’ penultimate game in the group stage is scheduled for November 25, when they will travel to England to seek vital points against Leicester.

Legia Warsaw – SSC Napoli 1:4

Mahir Emreli (10.) – Piotr Zieliński (51., penalty), Dries Mertens (75., penalty), Hirving Lozano (79), Adam Ounas (90)