Swimming: Record-breaking Tchórz grabs gold at European Championships

Alicja Tchórz won the gold medal in the 100 m race in medley during the European swimming championships at the short pool in Kazan, Russia, and set the new Polish record on that distance – 57.82 s.

Hosts’ representative Maria Kameneva finished second, only 0.01 behind the Pole. The third place went to Sweden’s Sarah Sjöström – 58.05.

The previous country record was set by Aleksandra Urbańczyk in December 2015 and was 0.59 seconds worse.

This is the second medal for Tchórz during these championships. On Tuesday, together with her friends, she took the bronze medal in the 4×50 m freestyle relay.

On Thursday, the 29-year-old will have the opportunity to stand on the podium again. She will be a part of the 4×50 m medley relay, which will try to retain the title won two years ago in Glasgow.

In total, Poland has already won five medals in Kazan. Earlier, on Thursday, Paweł Juraszek was third at 50 m freestyle. On Wednesday, Katarzyna Wasick won silver at 50 m freestyle, and Jakub Majerski took bronze at 100 m butterfly.