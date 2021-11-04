WSE’s mWIG40 index reaches highest value in history

Rafał Guz/PAP

The mWIG40 index on Thursday grew by 2.36 percent to 5,804.40 points, its highest value in history, the Warsaw Stock Exchange reported.

The WIG-20 grew by 2.47 percent and closed at 2,438.80 points, and the WIG-Banki rose by 3.63 percent to 2,472.33 points.

The WIG20 debuted on the Warsaw Stock Exchange on April 16, 1994, the MWIG40 was introduced on December 31, 1997, and the WIG-Banki on December 31, 1998.