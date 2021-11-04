Ukrainian services detect hackers affiliated with Russia

The Ukrainian services detected hackers from the Armageddon group, among whom are the officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia in the Crimea and “traitors who turned to the enemy’s side during the occupation of the peninsula in 2014”.

Ukrainian services established the identity of the hackers, intercepted their conversations and obtained “undeniable evidence” of their connection to the attacks.

SBU announced that five members of the hacker group were informed about the possibility of committing a crime under the high treason article of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the SBU, the Armageddon group is a “special project” of the Russian FSB, whose actions were aimed at Ukraine’s security. The SBU reported that since the beginning of the Russian aggression in 2014, this FSB unit had carried out over 5,000 cyber attacks and tried to “infect” over 1,500 state computer systems.

The main goals of their activities were: taking control over critical infrastructure facilities, theft and collection of data, including those from the security and defence sector, carrying out operations with an “information and psychological” impact, and blocking information systems.