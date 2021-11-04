Belarus summons Poland’s envoy over border crisis

The Foreign Ministry of Belarus summoned Poland’s charge d’affaires, Marcin Wojciechowski, to Minsk on Thursday to express its anger over Polish officials reporting “Belarusian provocations” along the Polish-Belarusian border.

This comes after the Polish Foreign Ministry summoned the Belarusian charge d’affaires on Tuesday, following an intrusion across the Polish border by armed members of the Belarusian security forces.

According to a statement issued by the Belarusian Foreign Ministry on Thursday, a strong protest was issued to the Polish diplomat in connection with the statements of representatives of the Polish authorities about “the intrusion of unidentified, armed, uniformed people into the territory of Poland”.

During the meeting, attention was drawn to the fact that “the dissemination of similar, absolutely unsupported innuendo, has already become the norm of the official behaviour of Warsaw,” the statement stressed.

According to the statement, the Polish diplomat was also told that “it is unacceptable to aggravate the situation on the border by using methods that are extremely questionable from the point of view of the principles of good neighbourliness and common sense”.

Furthermore, “Belarus has never provoked and does not intend to provoke border incidents and therefore categorically rejects similar provocations,” the statement emphasised.

It also declared Belarus’ readiness to resolve “any issues, including sensitive issues, in a spirit of dialogue based on mutual respect”.

Earlier on Thursday, the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs published another statement accusing the Polish authorities of “seeking an escalation on the border with Belarus”.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have accused the government of Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka, of bringing migrants from the Middle East and then pushing them across the EU border in an effort to destabilise the EU in retaliation for sanctions that Brussels has imposed on Minsk.

Since January, the Polish Border Guard has thwarted nearly 30,000 illegal attempts to cross the Polish-Belarusian border.

Poland introduced a state of emergency along the Belarusian border owing to the increasing numbers of migrants crossing into Poland from Belarus.