Poland to build 180km of border barrier, minister says

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Poland will build a 180 kilometre-long barrier along its land border with Belarus, and will equip it with movement detectors and day and night vision cameras, the interior minister has said.

Mariusz Kamiński told a press conference on Thursday that the barrier will be supported by five-metre-high steel poles with barbed wire on top. In total, the wall will be 5.5 metres high.

The barrier will only be built in the eastern Podlaskie region, while the Lubelskie region will have different protective measures as the Bug river provides a natural obstacle, according to Kamiński.

“I would like to stress that we will employ modern electronic methods of managing the border,” Kamiński said. “It will not only be a physical barrier, but it will be equipped with a complete perimeter protection system.”

“Additionally, we will strengthen the border with a new group of officers as the government will offer 750 Border Guard jobs to strengthen the eastern border,” Kamiński also said.

The interior minister added that the government was considering additional ways to protect the entire eastern frontier, including border sections with Russia and Ukraine.

Wioleta Gorzkowska, a deputy commander in chief of the Border Guard, said her service was planning to build an electronic barrier along the entire external land border of the European Union within Poland. She added an expert team was working on ways to protect river borders as well.

Kamiński reiterated the government’s position that for the time being Poland did not need support from the EU border agency Frontex and said that it was Poland that helped Frontex in its operations in Lithuania and Latvia.

“We continue to point out that Lithuania and Latvia need support,” he said. “Poland has been supporting them in very practical and direct ways, also through Frontex, by delegating our officers.”

“Whether this will take the form of a physical barrier will depend on the development of the situation along those borders,” he added.

Poland has been struggling to stem an inflow of illegal migrants from the Middle East and Africa, who have allegedly been invited by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko under the false promise of a better life in the European Union.

On Tuesday, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda signed into law a bill on securing Poland’s borders with Belarus, Russia and Ukraine, which are also the external borders of the EU.

The law provides for building a high-tech barrier with a monitoring system and motion sensors. The government estimates that the wall and its auxiliary infrastructure will cost over PLN 1.6 billion (EUR 350 million).