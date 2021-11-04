Tennis: Hurkacz reaches quarter-final in Paris after tough game

Hubert Hurkacz defeated Dominik Koepfer 4:6, 7:5, 6:2 and advanced to the quarter-finals of the ATP Masters 1000 indoor tournament in Paris. This brings the Pole one step closer to the masters event concluding the season – ATP Finals.

In the first set, the Pole at times looked paralyzed by the stake of the match, which is the fight for the first participation in the ATP Finals in his career. The only breakthrough in favour of the German, who won this game 6:4, turned out to be decisive.

However, in an extremely tight second set, Hurkacz won the war of nerves and after twelve games he evened the game. The third part saw the Pole dominating his more and more tired German opponent, winning 6: 2 and the whole match.

On Friday, in the quarter-finals, the rival of the 24-year-old Wrocław player will be Australian James Duckworth.

Hurkacz is fighting for one of the last two vacancies in the ATP Finals, which will be held in Turin on November 14-21 with the eight best tennis players of the season partaking.

There are two seats left to be filled. After the Wednesday defeat of Italian Jannik Sinner, Hurkacz jumped to the “virtual” eighth position, which can only be overtaken by Cameron Norrie. The British player will face the American Taylor Fritz on Thursday evening and in the event of a victory, he will tighten the virtual gap between him and the Pole to 100 points.

The last opportunity to earn the ATP Finals spot will be the tournament in Stockholm, should the situation not be clear after the Paris event.

Wojciech Fibak is the only Pole who appeared in a tournament of this rank in men’s singles. In 1976, in Houston, he reached the final, which he lost to the Spaniard Manuel Orantes in five sets.