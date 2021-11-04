President takes justice of the peace legislation to parliament

President Andrzej Duda on Thursday signed two legislative initiatives regarding the justice of the peace courts and said he would submit them to the Sejm (lower house) later in the day.

The first initiative is a draft law on the justice of the peace courts and the second is a draft law on provisions for the Act on the Justice of the Peace Courts.

Paweł Kukiz, MP and leader of Kukiz’15, a small conservative party, is the initiator of the idea. In April 2021, Andrzej Duda created a team of a number of presidential, government and judiciary officials whose goal was to prepare the legislation.

During Thursday’s ceremony, President Duda recalled that “at first, it was just the idea that the participation of a factor close to Polish society and dealing with simple matters (…) would bring the judiciary closer to the citizens.”

In his opinion, the introduction of the institution of justices of the peace courts also offers hope for increasing respect for the justice system in Polish society and the belief in its proper functioning and fairness.

Justice of peace courts are expected to deal with basic and straightforward cases that could be easily resolved. This would take some of the burdens off regular courts, where trials often last years due to an overload of cases.