More than 40 countries sign declaration to move away from coal

“More than 40 countries, including Poland, have committed to move away from coal during the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow,” the UK government announced on Thursday.

The declaration was signed, among others, Poland, Chile, Egypt, Morocco and Vietnam. However, it was not signed by a few countries that are the world’s largest coal users, including Australia, China, India and the US.

Coal is the single largest contributor to climate change and China burns more coal than the rest of the world combined.

The signatories of the agreement pledged to cease all investments in new coal-fired power plants in their countries and abroad. They also agreed to phase out coal energy in the 2030s for major economies and in the 2040s for poorer countries, the UK government said.

Dozens of organisations have signed the pledge and several large banks have agreed to stop funding the coal industry.

“The end of coal is close. The world is on the right track, ready to seal the fate of coal and embrace the environmental and economic benefits of building a clean energy future,” said UK Business and Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng.

While progress has been made in reducing carbon use worldwide, it still made up 37 percent of the world’s electricity in 2019.