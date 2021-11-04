V4 countries are South Korea’s most important EU partners: PM

“The countries of the Visegrad Group are the most important partner for South Korea in the European Union,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday at the meeting of the Visegrad Group (V4) in Budapest with the participation of the South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

South Korea interested in Polish Nuclear Programme

“Nearly 30 percent of all South Korean exports to the European Union go to the Visegrad Group Countries. We are open economies, and we expect such openness also from our partners,” Mr Morawiecki emphasised, pointing out that “trade cooperation [between South Korea and V4 countries] has been growing brilliantly in recent years.”

“For Poland, the most important thing is the exchange in those sectors that determine innovation and the future of the Polish and European economy,” he said.

“At our meeting with the President of South Korea, we discussed climate-related issues and challenges, the rise in gas prices and their manipulation by Gazprom and the energy crisis we are facing,” the PM reported.

“We also mentioned the great migratory pressure, the issue of Afghanistan, Iraq and the situation on the eastern border of Poland, which is also the eastern border of the European Union,” he added.

According to Mateusz Morawiecki, “the policy of the Visegrad Group is today the mainstream of the EU’s policy towards migrants.”

The Prime Minister also pointed out that the V4 countries have bitter satisfaction because they have long warned other EU countries against the migration crisis and its consequences and energy blackmail “of which the EU is currently falling victim.”

“From here, we appeal to the European Commission to look very closely into price manipulation by Gazprom,” he stressed.

“The V4 Group is a new production force; it is our important economic partner in this part of the world. Many Korean companies are present in this region, producing, for example, electric vehicles, batteries. We have taken steps to strengthen this cooperation even more,” the South Korean President said after the meeting.

The leaders also signed a joint statement on cooperation between the V4 and the Republic of Korea regarding current political, social and economic issues.

They also stressed the need for a fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines among all countries and agreed that Afghanistan’s stability remains a key issue for the security of Europe and Asia.