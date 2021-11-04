Poles are eating more and more fish, herring still a favourite: report

The consumption of fish in Poland is growing every year. According to the Institute of Agricultural and Food Economics, this year, it will amount to 14 kg per capita. Our favourites are herring, pollock and mackerel.

In the last few years, Poles have been consuming more and more fish and seafood. In 2017, a statistical inhabitant of our country ate an average of 12.92 kg per year; in 2018 – 13.02 kg; in 2019 – 13.11 kg; in 2020 – 13.33 kg.

“Such a tendency should be encouraging, but it is worth noting that,” according to the report of the Norwegian Council for Fish and Seafood, covering 25 countries. Poland still significantly differs from the leaders of the ranking, such as Portugal, which consumes 57 kg of fish per capita per year, or in Spain, with a consumption of 39 kg per person.

Despite the relatively modest consumption of fish compared to the rest of the continent, most of us declare that we would like to eat more of them. This answer in The Seafood Consumer Index survey was given by about 76 percent. “There are cautious forecasts that Poles will eat about 14 kg of fish per capita,” emphasised Krzysztof Hryszko from the Institute of Agricultural and Food Economics.

Herring, which is eaten in a volume of 2.73 kg per person, is still the most popular. Pollock is still in the second position, which we consumed on average last year – 2.04 kg. On the podium in consumption, there was also mackerel with a consumption of 1.16 kg per person, ahead of salmon (1.01 kg). The next places are sprats (1.09 kg), tuna (0.68 kg) and cod (0.96 kg).

In Poland, processed fish, canned or smoked, are very popular. It is in this form that we most often buy mackerel. The “SUPER GOOD Mackerel” campaign has recently been launched to encourage the wider use of this fish in the diet. The ambassador of the project is the chef and promoter of healthy eating, who became the ambassador of the campaign, Jakub Kuroń.

“Mackerel is one of the most consumed fish in Poland, but it is mainly known as smoked fish. This fish has many advantages, and as a cook, I appreciate its taste, versatility and price. Just as smoked mackerel has won our hearts, so can fresh fish. to conquer the plates of Poles. First of all, culinary education is needed to learn the use of fresh mackerel in the kitchen,” Jakub Kuroń explained.

The “SUPER GOOD Mackerel” campaign is an initiative of the Dutch Fish Agency Nederlands Visbureau, which promotes the consumption of mackerel in various forms and promotes the versatility of mackerel. It is implemented thanks to the European Union and the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund. The Institute of Agricultural and Food Economics estimates that the consumption of mackerel in Poland will increase to 1.3 kg per person.