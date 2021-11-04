Poland reports 15,515 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 250 deaths

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland recorded 15,515 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 250 deaths over the past 24 hours to Thursday morning, against 10,429 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 8,595 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 8,257 recorded the day prior, including 713 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,249 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 320,597 people are under quarantine. So far 2,722,984 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 39,207,074 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,999,420 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.