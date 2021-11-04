Poland denies Belarusian accusations of escalating crisis on border

“Poland is seeking to increase tensions over the situation on the border with Belarus,” the Belarusian Foreign Ministry wrote in a statement released on Thursday. According to the ministry, accusations by Poland of “armed people” crossing the border are “groundless.” Poland rejects the accusations and points out further provocations of the Belarusian regime.

Tension on border with Belarus escalates: Official

The Belarusian side claims that the occurrence was a “lie” and the Polish side has not presented any evidence or documentation of this event.

It was also stressed that the Polish authorities publicised the matter in the media instead of using “mechanisms that have been operating for many years to effectively explain and resolve any similar incidents.”

The Belarusian regime accuses Poland of “provocations and systemic attempts to demonise Belarus” to justify “unpopular actions in the construction of the fence and militarisation of the border.” According to Belarusian diplomacy, Poland aims to “create a climate of war in Polish society, the EU and NATO.”

More provocations at the border

“Our soldiers photographed Belarusian border guards with wire cutters. Such situations on the border are commonplace,” Mariusz Błaszczak, the Minister of National Defense, wrote on social media on Thursday.

“Belarusians try to escalate the conflict every day, use provocations and push migrants to the Polish side,” he stressed and posted a photo of Belarusian border guards carrying wire cutters.

Earlier, the Ministry of National Defense informed that Belarusian soldiers had threatened to open fire on Polish soldiers. The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday, when Polish military personnel located a group of around 250 migrants near the border fence.