Poland donates 200,000 vaccines to Serbia

Marek Zakrzewski/PAP

Poland in a gesture of solidarity in the fight against Covid-19 handed over 200,000 Moderna vaccines to Serbia, the Polish embassy in Serbia tweeted on Wednesday.

The handing over of the vaccines was overseen by the Deputy Speaker of the Sejm (lower house) Malgorzata Gosiewska and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek.

The delivery of vaccines took place on Wednesday and was also attended by representatives of the Serbian government and the National Assembly, as well as the Polish ambassador to Serbia, Rafal Perl.