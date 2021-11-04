COVID-19: 15,515 new infections in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 15,515 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,060,613 including 260,234 still active. The number of active cases increased from 249,505 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 250 new fatalities – 44 from COVID-19 alone and 206 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 77,395.

According to the ministry, 320,597 people are quarantined and 2,722,984 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 260,234 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Thursday, a total of 39,207,074 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,999,420 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 713 out of 1,249 available.

As of Thursday morning, as many as 248,938,575 coronavirus cases, 5,039,536 deaths and 225,522,981 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 47,105,468, India has the second most with 34,320,142 cases and Brazil third with 21,835,785.