Polio from Ukraine can threaten Poland: virologist

“If we neglect vaccination, polio from Ukraine may also threaten Poland,” warned virologist, Prof. Włodzimierz Gut, commenting on Heine-Medin disease cases of five children in the Ukrainian Transcarpathia.

As he explained, not all children in Ukraine are vaccinated there. “Until about ten years ago, about 20 percent of the population were vaccinated against polio, later they made up for it, but so far we managed to get vaccinations to maybe 50 percent of the population,” said prof. Gut.

According to the expert, polio, which is currently attacking children in Ukraine, is different from the one that mankind hads fought against before the eradication of this virus in wild form complete extermination was announced only in 2015.

“It was a great success in terms of the elimination of smallpox. Now the smallpox virus is present in only two laboratories in the world,” recalled prof. Gut, who was part of the WHO viral disease eradication team.

Nowadays, the world is dealing with a strain that hads grown out of vaccines from the times when they lived, but weakened strains were used to produce them. “Attenuated or weakened viruses are not dangerous to humans, they are not able to cause disease. But if such a virus passes through passages, it may regain its virulence after some time,” explained Prof. Gut.

The passaging mechanism is based on the fact that, like this previously harmless virus, it is transmitted, usually by the intestinal route, to an unvaccinated person and from there to the next and the next, it changes and one of the following versions regains the ability to infect and cause disease.

Due to this threat, at some point patients began to receive vaccines containing dead viruses, which, however, also has its downsides. “Vaccination with a preparation with the killed virus does not immunise against the intestinal version of poliomyelitis, but only against infection of the nervous system,” emphasised the virologist. He added that only a live pathogen vaccine could prevent the intestines from being infected with the virus.

A person who has taken the preparation with the killed virus, if he is infected with the vaccine strain, will not have symptoms, but the pathogen will multiply in his digestive system and return to the environment along with the faeces.

“So if we do not vaccinate our children, polio, which we trumpeted for just a few years ago, may come back and wreak havoc again,” warned Prof. Gut.

“Statistically, one in 200 infected people will be paralysed,” he stressed. He added that although it may seem unlikely and distant in time, it should be remembered that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and COVID-19 disease pandemic was to start with a bat in China. “And I do not think there is any need to explain to anyone how dangerous a virus is due to its volatility” said prof. Gut.