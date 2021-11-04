Over 230 smugglers of illegal migrants detained since August

“From the beginning of August, only in Podlaskie province, we detained 231 ‘couriers,’ who in their cars transported over a thousand people illegally staying in our country,” col. Mariusz Ciarka, the spokesman for the Police Headquarters, reported. During this period, Polish policemen across the country had already detained over 4,300 illegal immigrants.

Tension on border with Belarus escalates: Official

see more

“Polish policemen are constantly taking action to protect the borders of the European Union. In order to protect the inviolability of the borders, we mainly support the border guards in Poland, but also Lithuania, where over 50 Polish policemen support the inviolability of the EU border between Lithuania and Belarus,” Col. Ciarka said.

The officer indicated that since August only, Polish policemen had detained more than 4,315 people who have been smuggled into the EU.

“On average, policemen disclose about 100 such persons each day,” he pointed out.

He noted that since the beginning of August, only in the Podlaskie province, eastern Poland, 231 couriers, transporting over a thousand people illegally staying in Poland in their cars, have been detained.

“Every day, we inspect an average of over 10,000 vehicles in order to expose smugglers of people illegally crossing the borders of the EU. Since August, there have already been 245,000 such inspections,” he reported.

He also noted that the smugglers mainly possess German or Swedish identity documents.

“They smuggle people purely for profit, charging each smuggled person with fees of over a thousand euros or dollars,” he added.