Tension on border with Belarus escalates: Official

“The crossing of the Polish border by uniformed and armed persons is a new stage in escalating tensions at the border by Belarus,” Stanisław Żaryn, spokesperson of the Minister-Special Services Coordinator, assessed. In an interview with the Polish Press Agency (PAP), he stressed that the response to such provocations must be “tough and unambiguous.”

NATO calls on Belarus to abide by international law

On Wednesday morning, Mr Żaryn reported on social media that on the night of November 1-2 Polish soldiers noticed three uniformed people with long firearms near the border, who – after the soldiers’ attempt to make contact with them – reloaded their weapons and departed towards Belarus.

When asked by the PAP about this occurrence, he emphasised that it was “a new stage in escalating tensions at the border” by Belarusians.

“We are aware that such or similar incidents will take place in the future. Our reaction must be tough, unambiguous… There are many indications that the Belarusian side counts on our offensive reaction in order to use it later for propaganda activities,” he assessed.

He stressed that at this point the priority was to prepare for the construction of a barrier on the Polish-Belarusian border, which was approved by the parliament and President Andrzej Duda.

The borders of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have experienced increased migratory pressure in recent months. The countries blame a policy developed by Minsk aimed at destabilising the EU. Areas adjacent to Poland’s border with Belarus have been under a state of emergency since September 2.

According to the Polish Border Guard, more than 30,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border have been stopped since August.