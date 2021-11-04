Agreement on Turów mine is close: Climate Minister

“There is very little to negotiate. It seems that one meeting should be sufficient to close these talks,” said Minister of Climate and Environment Anna Moskwa on Wednesday, when asked by commercial broadcaster Polsat News about the talks on Turów, which will be continued on Friday.

Minister Moskwa, however, does not believe an agreement will be reached on November 9, when there will be a hearing in the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) as it is procedurally difficult. “ It is not only a matter of negotiating this agreement, but of the entire path this is an international, Polish-Czech agreement, between two governments,” she emphasised. She believes that an agreement will be relevant for the course of the hearing.

She also recalled that the “agreement with the Czech Republic does not cancel the EUR 500,000 penalties per day retroactively”. However, Poland has made such a request and is still waiting for the CJEU’s decision. She pointed out that an agreement could lead to a Czech removing the complaint leading to the penalties’ cancellation. As she reminded, the penalties would not benefit them as they are not the recipients of the money.

At the end of February, the Czech Republic filed a complaint against Poland regarding the expansion of the Turów mine to the CJEU together with a request to apply the so-called interim measures, i.e. an order to suspend production.

On May 21, the CJEU acceded to the Czech Republic’s request and ordered Poland to immediately suspend mining from the Turów mine until a substantive decision wasi s made.

On September 20, the deputy head of the Court of Justice of the EU, Rosario Silva de Lapuerta, issued a decision, imposing on Poland EUR 500,000 penalties per day for non-implementation of interim measures and failure to stop lignite mining at the Turów mine.