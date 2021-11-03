NBP governor to stand for second term

Adam Glapiński began his 6-year term of office as the Governor of NBP on June 21, 2016.

Rafał Guz/PAP

Adam Glapiński, the current National Bank of Poland (NBP) governor, announced on Wednesday that he would seek a second term in the position, he told reporters that, in his opinion, he is ready for the task.

“I will try for a second term, I would very much like a second term and I feel properly prepared, more and more prepared. It now depends on the president and the parliamentary majority,” said Glapiński.

Adam Glapiński began his 6-year term of office as the Governor of NBP on June 21, 2016. The law states that the same person cannot be the President of NBP for more than two terms.