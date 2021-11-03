NATO calls on Belarus to abide by international law

On Wednesday NATO headquarters in Brussels told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that the alliance was concerned about the escalation of the conflict on the Polish-Belarusian border and called on Minsk to observe international law.

NATO HQ’s press office told PAP the alliance has noticed a wave of migrants trying to enter NATO member states via Belarus and was monitoring the situation closely as it exerted pressure on NATO members Poland, Latvia and Lithuania. NATO also said that the Alyaxandr Lukashenka regime’s use of migrants as a hybrid tactic is unacceptable.

The press office continued that the NATO secretary-general was in close contact with the governments of its member states and was ready to help its alliance partners in maintaining security in the region.

The borders of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have experienced increased migratory pressure in recent months. The countries blame a policy developed by Minsk aimed at destabilising the EU. Areas adjacent to Poland’s border with Belarus have been under a state of emergency since September 2.

According to the Polish Border Guard, more than 28,500 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border have been stopped since August. On the night of November 1-2, unidentified, uniformed people armed with long firearms were noticed on the Polish side of the border.