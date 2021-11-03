Nato calls on Belarus to observe international law

Bartłomiej Zborowski/PAP

Nato headquarters in Brussels told PAP on Wednesday the alliance was concerned about the escalation on the Polish-Belarusian border and called on Minsk to observe international law.

Nato HQ’s press office told PAP the alliance had observed a wave of migrants trying to enter Nato member states via Belarus and was monitoring the situation closely as it exerted pressure of Nato members Poland, Latvia and Lithuania. Nato also said that the Alexander Lukashenko regime’s use of migrants as a hybrid tactic is unacceptable.

The press office continued that the Nato secretary general was in close contact with the governments of its member states and was ready to help its alliance partners in maintaining security in the region.

The borders of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have experienced increased migratory pressure in recent months they blame on a policy by Minsk aimed at destabilising the EU. Areas adjacent to Poland’s border with Belarus have been under a state of emergency since September 2.